Middle East: US envoys in Israel, push truce with Hezbollah

10/31/2024 October 31, 2024 Rocket fire from Lebanon kills 7 in northern Israel

A Hezbollah attack on the northern Israeli border community of Metula killed seven people, Israeli medics said.

It is the deadliest such attack since Israel's incursion into Lebanon earlier this month.

Earlier reports said an Israeli farmer and four foreign farm workers had been killed. Two more deaths were later reported in the northern city of Haifa.

Metula, Israel's northernmost town which is surrounded by Lebanon on three sides, has suffered heavy damage from rockets.

In October 2023, most residents of the town evacuated, leaving only security officials and agricultural workers behind.