Middle East: US envoys in Israel, push truce with Hezbollah

Middle East: US envoys in Israel, push truce with HezbollahOctober 31, 2024
What you need to know
- US envoys discuss a cease-fire in Lebanon and in Gaza with Israeli counterparts
- Seven dead in Hezbollah attack in northern Israel
- Israel orders evacuation around Lebanese city of Baalbek for second day in a row
Here are the main developments regardingIran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Thursday, October 31:
Rocket fire from Lebanon kills 7 in northern Israel
A Hezbollah attack on the northern Israeli border community of Metula killed seven people, Israeli medics said.
It is the deadliest such attack since Israel's incursion into Lebanon earlier this month.
Earlier reports said an Israeli farmer and four foreign farm workers had been killed. Two more deaths were later reported in the northern city of Haifa.
Metula, Israel's northernmost town which is surrounded by Lebanon on three sides, has suffered heavy damage from rockets.
In October 2023, most residents of the town evacuated, leaving only security officials and agricultural workers behind.
Israel orders Baalbek evacuation for second consecutive day
Israel's military issued an evacuation order for residents in Lebanon's Baalbek city and surrounding areas on Thursday, for the second day in a row.
Lebanon's National News Agency later said that Israeli aircraft had "launched four strikes on the village of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek."
At least 19 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.
Those strikes happened at the same time as newly-appointed Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Kassem gave his first televised speech.
Thursday's evacuation order included people living in the Rashidiyeh refugee camp near the port city of Tyre.
It is one of several refugee camps dating back to the 1948 war — known as the Nakba in Arabic — when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven out of what is now Israel.
US envoys in Israel to push for Lebanon and Gaza cease-fires
US envoy Amos Hochstein held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a cease-fire in Lebanon between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.
"The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israel's determination and capacity to ensure the deal's application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon," Netanyahu's office said following the meeting in Jerusalem.
On Wednesday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed optimism about a possible cease-fire deal. Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem also said his group would accept a truce under certain conditions.
Meanwhile, Brett McGurk, a US security official, traveled with Hochstein to Israel to discuss a potential cease-fire in Gaza.
But on Thursday, senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP that the group rejected the idea of a short-term pause in the fighting as put forward by US and Qatari mediators.
