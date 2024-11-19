Middle East: US envoy in Beirut to advance truce talks

Middle East: US envoy in Beirut to advance truce talksNovember 19, 2024
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on November 19, 2024:
US envoy arrives in Lebanon as truce talks continue
US special envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday and was set to continue talks with Lebanese government officials as well as a lawmaker close to Hezbollah.
A draft truce deal, which reportedly has received positive responses from the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, aims to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has left thousands dead and caused widespread destruction in the already crisis-hit Lebanon.
France and the United States have spearheaded the push to achieve a cease-fire, with Washington keen to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. The resolution obliges all armed groups apart from the Lebanese military and UN peacekeepers to leave the region along the border with Israel.
In Lebanon, the talks have been conducted with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri who has been leading negotiations on behalf of Hezbollah.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday that the draft had been discussed with Lebanese and Israeli officials, saying that: "Both sides have reacted to the proposals that we have put forward."
However, also on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue its operations against Iran-backed Hezbollah even if a cease-fire deal was reached.
Hezbollah is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the US and several Sunni Arab states. At the same time, Israel has been accused of genocide and war crimes for its operations in Gaza by several international organizations including a UN committee, with Netanyahu being investigated by the International Criminal Court. Israel has repeatedly rejected the accusations.
Israel has continued its strikes in central Beirut, with an attack on Monday killing five people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The strikes on central Beirut have become more frequent following weeks of bombardments against southern neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital where Hezbollah is strongest.
The Iran-backed group also continued its strikes against Israel on Monday, firing around 100 rockets into northern Israel, killing a woman in the town of Shfaram, just east of Haifa.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, the Health Ministry said that some 43,922 people, mostly civilians, had been killed in the Hamas-run enclave since October 7, 2023. The UN considers the figures reliable while other sources have suggested the death toll is likely to be much higher. The war in Gaza began after the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.
Members of the G20, who are meeting for a summit in Brazil, issued a joint statement on Monday calling for "comprehensive" cease-fires in both Lebanon and Gaza.
