Middle East updates: WHO sending polio vaccines to Gaza

08/07/2024 August 7, 2024 Turkey files ICJ request to join 'genocide' case against Israel

Turkey's foreign minister said Wednesday that Ankara had formally applied to join a South African-led case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, seeking to stop or limit Israel's military activities in Gaza on the grounds of preventing a "genocide" there.

"The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote online. "Turkey will make every effort to do so."

He alleged that Israel had become "emboldened" given the "immunity for its crimes" that it was enjoying.

Turkey's government, and particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has frequently been highly critical of Israel in the last 10 months, often accusing it of genocide for its offensive in Gaza.

Erdogan had already said in January that Ankara was providing some documentation and evidence for the case.

South Africa first brought the case against Israel in December. Although it has not won all the measures it sought, particularly an order to halt all military action in Gaza, the court has supported it in some areas.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

Israel, meanwhile, has rejected the case's accusations as baseless, saying its operations in Gaza are in self-defense in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.