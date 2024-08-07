Middle East updates: WHO sending polio vaccines to Gaza

Middle East updates: WHO sending polio vaccines to GazaPublished August 7, 2024last updated August 7, 2024
- The WHO announces delivery of 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
- Germany denounces Israeli finance minister for suggesting halting Gaza aid deliveries until hostages returned
- Turkey seeks to join South Africa's 'genocide' case at the International Court of Justice against Israel's military campaign
Below is a summary of events concerning Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East from Wednesday, August 7:
Turkey files ICJ request to join 'genocide' case against Israel
Turkey's foreign minister said Wednesday that Ankara had formally applied to join a South African-led case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, seeking to stop or limit Israel's military activities in Gaza on the grounds of preventing a "genocide" there.
"The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote online. "Turkey will make every effort to do so."
He alleged that Israel had become "emboldened" given the "immunity for its crimes" that it was enjoying.
Turkey's government, and particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has frequently been highly critical of Israel in the last 10 months, often accusing it of genocide for its offensive in Gaza.
Erdogan had already said in January that Ankara was providing some documentation and evidence for the case.
South Africa first brought the case against Israel in December. Although it has not won all the measures it sought, particularly an order to halt all military action in Gaza, the court has supported it in some areas.
In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the genocide convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.
Israel, meanwhile, has rejected the case's accusations as baseless, saying its operations in Gaza are in self-defense in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.
US' Kirby says 'close as we think we have ever been' to cease-fire deal
Speaking with reporters, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby tried to voice hope about the long-stalled cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas.
He said Washington was still engaged in "intense diplomacy" to prevent further escalation in the region, after Iran threatened retaliation following the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh during a trip to Tehran.
"We are as close as we think we have ever been" to a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and the return of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas, said Kirby on Wednesday.
US officials have said several times that a deal is close, urging both sides to sign up to a current proposal which foresees an initial six-week truce as a first step.
The White House said Tuesday that negotiations had "reached a final stage," in a readout after talks between President Joe Biden and the leaders of fellow negotiators Qatar and Egypt, but it did not elaborate.
Israel and Hamas agreed to a truce and hostage-for-prisoner swap deal back in November that lasted roughly one week before breaking down, but no successor deal has since been reached. Both sides have tended to blame each other for the impasse.
Kirby also alluded to wider diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict from spreading or escalating, be that via Lebanon or Iran.
"We're involved in some pretty intense diplomacy here across the region," he said. But Kirby also said he was "not going to talk about intelligence assessments" of whether Iran or its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, might attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had appealed both to Iran and to Israel to avoid escalating the conflict.
Germany denounces Israel's Smotrich for aid halt suggestion
Germany's Foreign Ministry issued an unusually critical response on Wednesday to a reported call from Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to halt aid deliveries to Gaza until Hamas returns its remaining hostages.
"These are completely unacceptable and outrageous statements by the Israeli finance minister. We reject them in the strongest possible terms," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Berlin on Wednesday.
"It is an imperative of humanity and a basic principle of international humanitarian law that civilians must be protected in war and must have access to water and food," he said.
Israeli media had cited Smotrich as saying that it would be morally acceptable to halt aid deliveries to Gaza until the remaining hostages, taken captive exactly 10 months ago now during Hamas' October 7 attacks, were released.
Smotrich is one of the more extreme members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's broad coalition.
WHO sending 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
The World Health Organization said it would send 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza after the nearly-eradicated disease was detected in sewage in two Gaza governates.
Although no clinical cases have yet been logged, authorities in Gaza declared an epidemic last month, blaming Israel's ongoing military offensive.
The WHO said arranging a cease-fire was crucial to enable it to better distribute and administer the vaccines, and to seek human cases explaining the apparent presence of the viral disease in sewage.
"We need a cease-fire, even a temporary cease-fire, to successfully undertake these campaigns," said Hanan Balkhy, regional WHO director. "Otherwise, we risk the virus spreading further, including across borders."
Young children who may not have been vaccinated are most at risk from the disease, which is mainly spread through the fecal-oral route.
Problems with overcrowding, overflowing sewage and contaminated water have already led to far higher than usual rates of diarrhea complaints, more than 100,000 cases of scabies and lice and some 70,000 cases of skin rashes in Gaza since fighting began last October.
Polio, which invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis, has almost been eradicated globally. Caseloads are down roughly 99% worldwide since 1988 thanks to mass vaccination campaigns, improving standards of living in the developing world and a bid to eradicate the disease entirely. This bid has faltered in parts of the Muslim world, however, amid skepticism and conspiracy theories about vaccines.
Health experts have warned that conditions in Gaza, especially with the interruption to vaccination drives for the large number of young children, could help polio to start to spread again.
