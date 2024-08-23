Middle East updates: WHO says Gaza baby contracted polio

08/23/2024 August 23, 2024 WHO chief says Gaza 10-month-old contracted polio

The WHO and other international organizations have called for a cease-fire in Gaza to allow for the distribution of polio vaccines and other aid Image: Ramadan Abed/REUTERS

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a 10-month-old baby in the Gaza Strip had contracted polio.

"I am gravely concerned that a 10-month-old unvaccinated child from Deir al-Balah, #Gaza, has been confirmed to have polio," Tedros said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that this was "the first case in Gaza in 25 years."

"The child, who developed paralysis in the lower left leg, is currently in a stable condition," he said.

He said that "[g]enomic sequencing confirmed the virus is linked to the variant poliovirus type 2 detected in environmental samples collected in June from Gaza's wastewater."

He said that the Palestinian Health Ministry, the WHO and the UN children's agency UNICEF would "implement two rounds of polio vaccination in the coming weeks to halt transmission."

The WHO said earlier this month that it would send 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza after the virus was detected in the territory's sewage. However, it and other international organizations have stressed the difficulty of distributing the vaccine without the establishment of a cease-fire.

The International Rescue Committee has said that the virus has circulated due to the destruction of hospitals and water infrastructure during Israel's offensive in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, ongoing for over ten months now, have killed over 40,000 Palestinians, health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave say.

Israel's military campaign began after the militant Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7 last year. The attack resulted in 1,200 deaths and militants also took around 250 people hostage. Just under half of the hostages were released during a temporary cease-fire last November.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist group by Israel, the US, Germany and others.

