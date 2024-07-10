Middle East updates: US to dismantle Gaza aid pier

07/10/2024 July 10, 2024 US to dismantle Gaaz aid pier, report says

Several US officials have confirmed that a makeshift dock built off the coast of the Gaza Strip will be used to deliver some aid over the coming days before being torn down for good, the Associated Press reported.

Efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza have been repeatedly hampered by bad weather and airstrikes, despite UN calls for humanitarian supplies to reach Palestinians.

Stormy weather and sea conditions have required the US to move the dock several times since it was constructed two months ago.

The UN has warned that without new deliveries, the few remaining bakeries in Gaza only have enough fuel to operate for another day or two. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the first week of July, aid workers were only able to bring 500,000 liters (132,000 gallons) of fuel into Gaza and just about 2 million liters in June.

"In both cases, this was less than a fifth of the estimated 400,000 liters required every day to sustain humanitarian, medical and related operations," he said.

UN assessments have found that the inability to deliver aid in Gaza due to Israeli shelling has led to "catastrophic" levels of hunger, particularly among children.