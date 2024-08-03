Middle East updates: US send more warships, jets to region

08/03/2024 August 3, 2024 US to send additional warships, fighter jets to Middle East

The United States will deploy more warships and fighter jets to bolster its military presence in the Middle East, protect US personnel and defend Israel, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies. Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to Europe and the Middle East, the Pentagon said.

The statement comes soon after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. This prompted Iran and its regional allies to vow to retaliate, causing concerns about further escalations in the Middle East.