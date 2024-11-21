Middle East: US envoy to meet Netanyahu to talk truce

Middle East: US envoy to meet Netanyahu to talk trucePublished November 21, 2024last updated November 21, 2024
What you need to know
A top US diplomat has arrived in Israel to present a draft deal for a cease-fire with Hezbollah in Lebanon.
A group of US senators have failed in their bid to stop US arms exports to Israel.
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on Thursday, November 21, 2024:
Gaza medic: 22 civilians killed in Israeli strike
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza told the French news agency AFP that at least 22 civilians had been killed in an Israeli strike on a residential building near the hospital.
"Bodies arrive at the hospital in pieces," Hossam Abu Safia told AFP. "There are no ambulances. The health system has collapsed in northern Gaza."
At the same time, the region's civil defense agency said 22 people were killed in another strike on Gaza City.
According to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 43,985 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the region since the start of Israel's war against Hamas in October 2023.
Dozens killed in Israeli strike in Syria: Monitor
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has updated the death toll from an Israeli strike on the Syrian city of Palmyra to 61. The Syrian Defense Ministry put the death toll at 36, mostly comprising Syrians connected to Hezbollah or other Iran-backed militias.
Palmyra is famous for its Greco-Roman ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has been at risk for over a decade due to the Syrian civil war.
Israel has not commented on the strike but has said it is trying to curtail Hezbollah's influence across the region.
US Democrats fail in bid to stop Israeli weapons sales
A group of Democratic US senators led by Bernie Sanders, an independent senator of Vermont, failed in an attempt to block US arms exports to Israel.
Sanders accused Washington of "complicity" in "atrocities" being carried out in Gaza.
"Nobody is going to take anything you say with a grain of seriousness," the recently reelected 83-year-old said to his colleagues.
"They will say to you, 'You're concerned about China, you're concerned about Russia, you're concerned about Iran.' Well, why are you funding the starvation of children in Gaza right now?"
The three resolutions he put forward garnered only about 20 votes, meaning dozens of fellow Democrats declined to vote in favor.
US envoy to present Hezbollah cease-fire deal to Netanyahu
US diplomat Amos Hochstein has arrived in Israel after a stop in Beirut, Lebanon, to discuss a cease-fire deal drafted in Washington.
The truce deals with the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, not with Hamas in Gaza.
Hochstein is due to meet personally with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"What we have seen is [Israel] accomplish a number of important objectives," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters ahead of the meeting.
"We have seen [Israel], over the course of the last couple months, really be quite effective in clearing out Hezbollah infrastructure close to the border, which is why we believe we're in the place that we can get a diplomatic resolution now," Miller added.
According to the United Nations, some 3,000 Lebanese civilians have been killed as tensions have once again flared between Hezbollah and Israel in recent months.
es/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)