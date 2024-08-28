Middle East updates: UN vehicle in Gaza hit by IDF gunfire

08/28/2024 August 28, 2024 UN's WFP temporarily suspends staff movement in Gaza

The UN's World Food Program (WFP) issued a statement of its own after bullets were fired at a humanitarian convoy in Gaza, as it was a WFP vehicle that was struck.

It said it was "pausing the movement of its employees in Gaza until further notice after a WFP team came under fire on the evening of August 27, a few meters from an Israeli checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge."

"Despite being clearly marked and receiving multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving towards an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) checkpoint," the WFP said describing the incident

"It sustained at least ten bullets: five on the driver’s side, two on the passenger side and three on other parts of the vehicle. None of the employees onboard were physically harmed."

Its press release included an image of a WFP vehicle with several clear bullet impact points visible on both of the windows on the drivers' side doors of the vehicle.

"This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP's team in Gaza," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. "As last night's events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and this cannot go on any longer. I call on the Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately and to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza."