Middle East updates: UN vehicle in Gaza hit by IDF gunfire
August 28, 2024
What you need to know
- UN says humanitarian vehicle in Gaza convoy 'struck 10 times by IDF gunfire'
- World Food Program suspending movement of staff in Gaza in response to the incident
- Israel recovers remains of soldier in Gaza after he was killed in October 7 terror attack
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region.
UN's WFP temporarily suspends staff movement in Gaza
The UN's World Food Program (WFP) issued a statement of its own after bullets were fired at a humanitarian convoy in Gaza, as it was a WFP vehicle that was struck.
It said it was "pausing the movement of its employees in Gaza until further notice after a WFP team came under fire on the evening of August 27, a few meters from an Israeli checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge."
"Despite being clearly marked and receiving multiple clearances by Israeli authorities to approach, the vehicle was directly struck by gunfire as it was moving towards an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) checkpoint," the WFP said describing the incident
"It sustained at least ten bullets: five on the driver’s side, two on the passenger side and three on other parts of the vehicle. None of the employees onboard were physically harmed."
Its press release included an image of a WFP vehicle with several clear bullet impact points visible on both of the windows on the drivers' side doors of the vehicle.
"This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP's team in Gaza," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. "As last night's events show, the current deconfliction system is failing and this cannot go on any longer. I call on the Israeli authorities and all parties to the conflict to act immediately and to ensure the safety and security of all aid workers in Gaza."
UN aid vehicle struck by 'IDF gunfire' in Gaza
The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters late on Wednesday that a UN vehicle in an aid convoy in Gaza had come under fire, despite the convoy's movements being agreed upon in coordination with the IDF.
"A clearly marked humanitarian vehicle, part of a convoy that had been fully coordinated with the IDF, was struck 10 times by IDF gunfire, including with bullets targeting front windows," Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the two occupants were unharmed.
"This is the latest incident to underscore that systems in place for coordination are not working, and we continue to work with the IDF to ensure that incidents like that do not happen again," he told reporters.
"We have no way to assess the mindset of those who are shooting at us," he added, saying he could not be sure if information on the convoy's movement had reached Israeli officials in the relevant areas.
The incident took place late on August 27, with the UN first commenting on it publicly on Wednesday.
It's not the first case of a UN vehicle being hit since the start of Israel's military operations in Gaza following Hamas' October 7 terror attacks on Israel.
In May, a UN staff member from India was killed when their vehicle was struck by what the UN said was tank fire in southern Gaza.
msh/ab (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)