Middle East updates: Two Israeli hostages released by Hamas

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Hamas hands over 2 hostages to Red Cross

The Islamist Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over two Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to the Red Cross, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal.

Television footage from Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip showed two hostages being handed over to the Red Cross.

They are Yarden Bibas and French- Israeli Ofer Kalderon.

It is yet unclear when the third hostage, Keith Siegel, who is also a US citizen, will be handed over.

Red Cross vehicles had earlier arrived in Khan Younis to observe the hostages' release. In return, dozens of Palestinians are set to be released from Israeli prisons.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the ceasefire's first six weeks.