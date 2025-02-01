Middle East updates: Two Israeli hostages released by Hamas

02/01/2025 February 1, 2025 Two released hostages arrive back in Israel

The two Israeli hostages released by Hamas were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authorities (ISA) after the Red Cross received them in Gaza's southern Khan Younis.

The IDF said the two hostages were on their way back to Israel, "where they will undergo an initial medical assessment."

The military later said in a joint statement with the ISA that they had crossed the border into Israel and were on their way to an initial reception point.

Ofer Kalderon is among three Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday Image: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to Israel," the IDF said, adding that it was "prepared to receive an additional hostage in the near future."

A third Israeli hostage is also due for release Saturday.