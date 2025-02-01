Middle East updates: Two Israeli hostages released by Hamas

Middle East updates: Two Israeli hostages released by HamasPublished February 1, 2025last updated February 1, 2025
What you need to know
- Hamas and Israel are carrying out their fourth hostage-for-prisoner exchange of the Gaza ceasefire on Saturday.
- Two out of three hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross so far.
Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen for medical evacuations.
Here are the latest developments on Israel, Hamas and the wider Middle East region on February 1, 2025:
Two released hostages arrive back in Israel
The two Israeli hostages released by Hamas were handed over to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Securities Authorities (ISA) after the Red Cross received them in Gaza's southern Khan Younis.
The IDF said the two hostages were on their way back to Israel, "where they will undergo an initial medical assessment."
The military later said in a joint statement with the ISA that they had crossed the border into Israel and were on their way to an initial reception point.
"The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to Israel," the IDF said, adding that it was "prepared to receive an additional hostage in the near future."
A third Israeli hostage is also due for release Saturday.
Hamas hands over 2 hostages to Red Cross
The Islamist Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over two Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 to the Red Cross, as part of a fragile ceasefire deal.
Television footage from Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip showed two hostages being handed over to the Red Cross.
They are Yarden Bibas and French- Israeli Ofer Kalderon.
It is yet unclear when the third hostage, Keith Siegel, who is also a US citizen, will be handed over.
Red Cross vehicles had earlier arrived in Khan Younis to observe the hostages' release. In return, dozens of Palestinians are set to be released from Israeli prisons.
A total of 33 Israeli hostages are expected to be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners during the ceasefire's first six weeks.
Rafah crossing to open for medical evacuations from Gaza to Egypt
The Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt is expected to reopen Saturday for medical evacuations, with a group of injured Palestinians expected to be transported across the border for treatment.
Rafah will be opened initially for 50 injured civilians militants and 50 wounded civilians, along with the people escorting them.
The Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that it is "ready to provide all medical services for the Palestinian injured people."
The reopening will be monitored by a civilian mission from the European Union.
The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Friday that "the EU's civilian border mission deploys today to the Rafah crossing at the request of the Palestinians and the Israelis."
"It will support Palestinian border personnel and allow the transfer of individuals out of Gaza, including those who need medical care," she said on X.
The crossing has been closed since May 2024 after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the border. The crossing serves as one of the main entry points of humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Hamas to release 3 Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinians
Militant groups in Gaza are to release three Israelis in exchange for 183 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
The Israeli hostages are Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel, who also holds US citizenship, and Ofer Kalderon, who also has French nationality, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group.
In return for the release of the three Israeli hostages, Israel will release 183 prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club advocacy group said
This is more than double the initially reported figure of 90.
Saturday's swap is the second hostage exchange this week and the fourth since the ceasefire began.
Since the ceasefire began in mid-January 19, Gaza militants have released 15 hostages after holding them in captivity since their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.
kh,rmt/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)