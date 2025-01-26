Middle East: Trump allows 2,000-pound bombs for Israel

Skip next section Israel set to miss deadline for troop withdrawal from Lebanon

01/26/2025 January 26, 2025 Israel set to miss deadline for troop withdrawal from Lebanon

The Israeli military is highly unlikely to meet Sunday's deadline to withdraw from southern Lebanon, as outlined in a ceasefire agreement that ended the fighting with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah two months ago.

In late November, the Lebanese army agreed to deploy its forces with United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon's south as the Israeli military withdrew.

Under the terms of the deal, Israeli troops were to leave within a 60-day period which ends on Sunday. The deal also stipulates that Hezbollah pull back its forces north of the Litani River — about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border.

The Lebanese army on Saturday accused Israel of "procrastination" in the pullout.

"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state," and so the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.