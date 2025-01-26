Middle East: Trump allows 2,000-pound bombs for Israel

Middle East: Trump allows 2,000-pound bombs for IsraelJanuary 26, 2025
What you need to know
US President Donald Trump has released his predecessor's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
Trump is urging Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian refugees from Gaza
Israel is set to miss a Sunday deadline to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon
Here's a look at headlines on Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Sunday, January 26, 2025.
Israel set to miss deadline for troop withdrawal from Lebanon
The Israeli military is highly unlikely to meet Sunday's deadline to withdraw from southern Lebanon, as outlined in a ceasefire agreement that ended the fighting with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah two months ago.
In late November, the Lebanese army agreed to deploy its forces with United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon's south as the Israeli military withdrew.
Under the terms of the deal, Israeli troops were to leave within a 60-day period which ends on Sunday. The deal also stipulates that Hezbollah pull back its forces north of the Litani River — about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border.
The Lebanese army on Saturday accused Israel of "procrastination" in the pullout.
"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," the army said in a statement.
Earlier this week, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "the ceasefire agreement has not yet been fully enforced by the Lebanese state," and so the military's withdrawal would continue beyond the Sunday deadline.
Trump wants Jordan, Egypt to take more Palestinian refugees
US President Donald Trump has told reporters aboard Air Force One that Jordan and Egypt should accept more Palestinians from Gaza, where the Israel-Hamas war has caused a humanitarian crisis.
"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now and it’s a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump said about his call with Jordan's King Abdullah II earlier in the day.
Trump said he would also speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday, adding: "I'd like Egypt to take people."
"You're talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, 'You know it's over'."
Before the war in Gaza began, the territory had a population of around 2.4 million people. A majority of them have been displaced by the conflict.
Trump lifts Biden's hold on 2,000-pound bombs for Israel
US President Donald Trump has lifted his predecessor's hold on the provision of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.
"A lot of things that were ordered and paid for by Israel, but have not been sent by Biden, are now on their way!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.
The announcement had been widely expected.
Last year, the administration of then-President Joe Biden halted the delivery of those bombs due to concern about the impact they could have on the civilian population, particularly in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
One 2,000-pound bomb can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.
Washington has announced billions of dollars worth of assistance for Israel since the war with militant group Hamas began in October 2023.
A ceasefire went into effect in Gaza a week ago, leading to the release of some Israeli hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel's jails.
