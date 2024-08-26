Middle East updates: Tanker ablaze off Yemen, no oil spill

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024 Sounion oil tanker still on fire, but no oil spill: EU naval mission

The EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Monday that the Sounion oil tanker ship which has been on fire since August 23 has no signs of an oil spill.

The ship was however still ablaze, it said.

"All vessels in the area must exercise extreme caution, as the MV SOUNION is both a navigational and an imminent environmental hazard. This situation underlines that these kinds of attacks pose not only a threat against the freedom of navigation but also to the lives of seafarers, the environment, and subsequently the life of all citizens living in that region," the mission said in a post on X.

The ship, which bears a Greek flag, was attacked in the Red Sea by Houthis from Yemen, who confirmed the attack on Thursday.

The ship came under fire off Yemen on Friday August 23 Image: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout/REUTERS





Aspides said fires were observed on at least five locations of the main deck of the ship, and part of the superstructure was also on fire. They also shared photos showing smoke coming off the ship's main deck from Sunday.

On Saturday, the US had warned of a potential environmental disaster, saying the tanker could spill a "million barrels" of oil into the sea. The crew consisting of 23 Filipinos and two Russians has been rescued by Aspides.

Altough large quantities of oil are on board, it's not thought to be leaking into the sea Image: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout/REUTERS

The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching attacks on ships in the region for several months, claiming that it is a reaction to Israel's military action in Gaza.