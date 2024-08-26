  1. Skip to content
Middle East updates: Tanker ablaze off Yemen, no oil spill

Published August 26, 2024last updated August 26, 2024

The EU naval mission said there was no oil spill from a tanker attacked by Houthis in Yemen on Friday, though the ship was still on fire. Meanwhile, difficult cease-fire talks are set to continue. DW has the latest.

Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, on the Red Sea, August 25, 2024.
Flames have been visible on board the tanker throughout the weekend, but officials say the vessel has not spilled oilImage: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout/REUTERS
What you need to know

  • Oil tanker hit by Houthi fire still ablaze, but no oil spill, EU naval mission says

  • Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage talks will continue after difficult weekend session

  • Polio vaccines have been delivered to Gaza after the first case in years was confirmed there

Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region on August 26.

August 26, 2024

Sounion oil tanker still on fire, but no oil spill: EU naval mission

The EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Monday that the Sounion oil tanker ship which has been on fire since August 23 has no signs of an oil spill.

The ship was however still ablaze, it said.

"All vessels in the area must exercise extreme caution, as the MV SOUNION is both a navigational and an imminent environmental hazard. This situation underlines that these kinds of attacks pose not only a threat against the freedom of navigation but also to the lives of seafarers, the environment, and subsequently the life of all citizens living in that region," the mission said in a post on X.

The ship, which bears a Greek flag, was attacked in the Red Sea by Houthis from Yemen, who confirmed the attack on Thursday.

Smoke rises from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, on the Red Sea, August 25, 2024.
The ship came under fire off Yemen on Friday August 23Image: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout/REUTERS


 
Aspides said fires were observed on at least five locations of the main deck of the ship, and part of the superstructure was also on fire. They also shared photos showing smoke coming off the ship's main deck from Sunday.

On Saturday, the US had warned of a potential environmental disaster, saying the tanker could spill a "million barrels" of oil into the sea. The crew consisting of 23 Filipinos and two Russians has been rescued by Aspides. 

Flames and smoke rise from the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which has been on fire since August 23, on the Red Sea, August 25, 2024.
Altough large quantities of oil are on board, it's not thought to be leaking into the seaImage: EUNAVFOR ASPIDES/Handout/REUTERS

The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching attacks on ships in the region for several months, claiming that it is a reaction to Israel's military action in Gaza. 

August 26, 2024

Cease-fire talks still stalling, lower-level negotiations in Cairo

Cease-fire talks will continue at a lower level in Cairo on Monday following higher-level talks over the weekend without a major breakthrough.

A US official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the weekend negotiations concluded without a final agreement in place.

The official said lower level "working teams" would stay in the Egyptian capital to meet with mediators the United States, Qatar, and hosts Egypt in the hopes of addressing the key issues. The official called the recent conversations, which began Thursday and continued through Sunday, "constructive" and said all parties were working steadfastly to "reach a final and implementable agreement."

"The process will continue over the coming days through working groups to further address remaining issues and details," the official added.

The discussions included CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. A Hamas delegation was briefed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators but did not directly attend the negotiations.

Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.

Israeli, US sources: Gaza cease-fire deal urgent but elusive

August 26, 2024

More than a million polio vaccines enter Gaza after baby case

Polio vaccines for more than 1 million people have been delivered to Gaza, Israel's military said, after the first confirmed case of the disease in the territory in a quarter-century.

The case in a baby was reported last week and the batch of vaccines has been transported to the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, according to the Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT. 

"In the coming days, international and local medical teams will vaccinate children who have not yet been vaccinated against polio at various locations in the Gaza Strip," the statement said. 

UN representatives have been calling for a cease-fire to allow polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children in the war zone.

WHO 'extremely worried' about possible polio outbreak in Gaza

