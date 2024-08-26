Middle East updates: Tanker ablaze off Yemen, no oil spill

Middle East updates: Tanker ablaze off Yemen, no oil spillPublished August 26, 2024last updated August 26, 2024
What you need to know
-
Oil tanker hit by Houthi fire still ablaze, but no oil spill, EU naval mission says
-
Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage talks will continue after difficult weekend session
-
Polio vaccines have been delivered to Gaza after the first case in years was confirmed there
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region on August 26.
Sounion oil tanker still on fire, but no oil spill: EU naval mission
The EU Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Monday that the Sounion oil tanker ship which has been on fire since August 23 has no signs of an oil spill.
The ship was however still ablaze, it said.
"All vessels in the area must exercise extreme caution, as the MV SOUNION is both a navigational and an imminent environmental hazard. This situation underlines that these kinds of attacks pose not only a threat against the freedom of navigation but also to the lives of seafarers, the environment, and subsequently the life of all citizens living in that region," the mission said in a post on X.
The ship, which bears a Greek flag, was attacked in the Red Sea by Houthis from Yemen, who confirmed the attack on Thursday.
Aspides said fires were observed on at least five locations of the main deck of the ship, and part of the superstructure was also on fire. They also shared photos showing smoke coming off the ship's main deck from Sunday.
On Saturday, the US had warned of a potential environmental disaster, saying the tanker could spill a "million barrels" of oil into the sea. The crew consisting of 23 Filipinos and two Russians has been rescued by Aspides.
The Iran-backed Houthis have been launching attacks on ships in the region for several months, claiming that it is a reaction to Israel's military action in Gaza.
Cease-fire talks still stalling, lower-level negotiations in Cairo
Cease-fire talks will continue at a lower level in Cairo on Monday following higher-level talks over the weekend without a major breakthrough.
A US official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the weekend negotiations concluded without a final agreement in place.
The official said lower level "working teams" would stay in the Egyptian capital to meet with mediators the United States, Qatar, and hosts Egypt in the hopes of addressing the key issues. The official called the recent conversations, which began Thursday and continued through Sunday, "constructive" and said all parties were working steadfastly to "reach a final and implementable agreement."
"The process will continue over the coming days through working groups to further address remaining issues and details," the official added.
The discussions included CIA director William Burns and David Barnea, the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency. A Hamas delegation was briefed by Egyptian and Qatari mediators but did not directly attend the negotiations.
Hamas is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
More than a million polio vaccines enter Gaza after baby case
Polio vaccines for more than 1 million people have been delivered to Gaza, Israel's military said, after the first confirmed case of the disease in the territory in a quarter-century.
The case in a baby was reported last week and the batch of vaccines has been transported to the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom border crossing, according to the Israeli authority responsible for Palestinian affairs, COGAT.
"In the coming days, international and local medical teams will vaccinate children who have not yet been vaccinated against polio at various locations in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.
UN representatives have been calling for a cease-fire to allow polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children in the war zone.