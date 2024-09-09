Middle East updates: Several killed in Syria airstrikes

09/09/2024 September 9, 2024 EU top diplomat Borrell on Middle East mission

The European Union's top diplomat is on a multiday Middle East trip to campaign for a cease-fire, with stops in Egypt and Lebanon but not Israel.

Josep Borrell plans to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo on Monday and will also visit the Rafah border crossing to the Gaza Strip, according to the diplomat's office, adding that a meeting with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United States is "high on the agenda."

On Tuesday, Borrell plans to meet Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and participate in a meeting of the Arab League.

Borrell will be in Lebanon on Wednesday and Thursday. There he will meet with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun. He will also meet with Lebanon's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib.