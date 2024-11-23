Middle East: Israeli airstrike kills 4 in central Beirut

Middle East: Israeli airstrike kills 4 in central BeirutNovember 23, 2024
What you need to know
- An Israeli airstrike killed at least four people and wounded 23 others in Lebanon
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on Saturday, November 23:
Israeli airstrike kills at least four in central Beirut
An Israeli airstrike killed at least four people and wounded 23 others in central Beirut early Saturday, Lebanese authorities said.
"Beirut, the capital, woke up to a horrific massacre, as the Israeli enemy's air force completely destroyed an eight-story residential building with five missiles on Al-Mamoun Street in the Basta area," Lebanon's National News Agency said.
The attack, at about 4 a.m. local time (0200 UTC/GMT), saw five missiles level the building and damaging nearby structures.
According to media reports, at least three large explosions were heard in the capital.
This was the fourth Israeli strike in central Beirut this week, following earlier bombardments targeting southern suburbs controlled by Hezbollah.
On Friday, Israeli attacks in Beirut destroyed an 11-story building, further strikes in the country's south killed five Hezbollah paramedics, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
The United Nations also reported intense fighting on Friday between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.
According to the UN, a rocket, likely fired by Hezbollah, struck a base, leaving four Italian peacekeepers with minor injuries.
ss/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, DPA)