Middle East updates: Rocket hits Golan football pitch

07/27/2024 July 27, 2024 Lebanese government calls for cessation of hostilities

The Lebanese government on Saturday condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians."

The condemnation comes after ten people were killed in a rocket attack from Lebanon on a village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the principles of humanity," a government statement said, calling for "an immediate cessation of hostilities."

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack, but the group denied any involvement.

Since Hezbollah ally Hamas' terror attack on southern Israel last October there have been constant cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.