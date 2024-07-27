Middle East updates: Rocket hits Golan football pitch

Middle East updates: Rocket hits Golan football pitchPublished July 27, 2024last updated July 27, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel says at least 10 killed in rocket fire from Lebanon
- Israeli PM Netanyahu rushing home from US trip after attack
- Hezbollah denies it carried out rocket attack from Lebanon
Here's a look at the latest in Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and other parts of the Middle East:
Lebanese government calls for cessation of hostilities
The Lebanese government on Saturday condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians."
The condemnation comes after ten people were killed in a rocket attack from Lebanon on a village in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
"Targeting civilians is a flagrant violation of international law and goes against the principles of humanity," a government statement said, calling for "an immediate cessation of hostilities."
The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of carrying out the attack, but the group denied any involvement.
Since Hezbollah ally Hamas' terror attack on southern Israel last October there have been constant cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.
Israeli army preparing 'response' against Hezbollah
The Israeli military is preparing a response against what it called the deadliest strike against the country since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on October 7.
The statement comes after a rocket launched from Lebanon killed 10 people, including children, at a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
"Our intelligence is clear. Hezbollah is responsible for the killing of innocent children, teens," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.
The militant group has denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was consulting, "with his Military Secretary," and planning "a security assessment later with heads of the security establishment," his office said.
Israel bombs Gaza school, says it was targeting Hamas
An Israeli attack on a school in Gaza has left at least 30 killed and over 100 injured, authorities in the Hamas-run enclave said on Saturday.
They said the school was serving as provisional shelter and housing displaced Palestinians.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked the area of the school as it was targeting a "camouflaged Hamas command and control compound."
Deadly strike on football pitch on Golan Heights from Lebanon
Israeli medics say at least 10 people were killed in a barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
Eli Bin, head of the Magen David Adom emergency service, said the victims were between the ages of 10 and 20.
The Israeli military said around 40 rockets were fired by the Lebanese group Hezbollahand one hit the football pitch in Majdal Shams, but the group denied it.
"There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12 news. "We are facing an all-out war."
The strike on Majdal Shams followed an earlier Israeli airstrike on Kfarkila in southern Lebanon in which four suspected militants were killed.
The Israeli military said its aircraft had targeted a military structure belonging to Hezbollah.
Hezbollah claimed at least four attacks, including with Katyusha rockets, in retaliation for the Kfarkila attacks.
A senior Hezbollah media representative, however, denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams.
Hezbollah is both a Shiite political party and paramilitary organization in Lebanon. The group is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab nations. The EU, meanwhile, designates its armed wing as a terrorist group.
lo/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)