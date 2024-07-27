Middle East updates: Rocket hits Golan football pitch

07/27/2024 July 27, 2024 Israeli army preparing 'response' against Hezbollah

The Israeli military is preparing a response against what it called the deadliest strike against the country since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on October 7.

The statement comes after a rocket launched from Lebanon killed 10 people, including children, at a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

"Our intelligence is clear. Hezbollah is responsible for the killing of innocent children, teens," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

The militant group has denied responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was consulting, "with his Military Secretary," and planning "a security assessment later with heads of the security establishment," his office said.