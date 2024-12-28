Middle East updates: Raid puts Gaza hospital out of service

Middle East updates: Raid puts Gaza hospital out of servicePublished December 28, 2024last updated December 28, 2024
What you need to know
The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of service following Friday’s raid by Israeli forces.
The WHO said a number of important departments were damaged during the raid and that dozens of health workers and patients in critical condition were reportedly still in the hospital. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry accused Israel of detaining the hospital's director and other staff.
Meanwhile, Israel said it had intercepted a missile early on Saturday coming from Yemen. The missile had triggered warning sirens in cities across Israel.
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on December 28, 2024:
China and Iran say Middle East ‘not a battleground’ for big powers
The foreign ministers of China and Iran said that the Middle East should not be a battleground for the world’s superpowers.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and China’s Wang Yi agreed that "the international community should respect the sovereignty, security, stability, unity and territorial integrity of Middle East countries," according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.
Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza were reiterated along with the proper implementation of the ceasefire in Lebanon. The foreign ministers also called for the "integrated promotion of counter-terrorism, reconciliation and humanitarian processes in Syria", according to the readout.
"The two sides agreed that the Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, and is not a battleground for the big powers, and should not be a victim of geopolitical competition and conflicts between countries from outside the region," the ministry said.
Both China and Iran had supported ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, fervently opposes Iran's influence In Syria.
Israel says missile fired from Yemen intercepted
The Israeli military said its air defenses had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen early on Saturday.
There were warning sirens in dozens of cities in Israel, including Jerusalem.
Houthi-affiliated channel Al Masirah TV reported that a US-British "aggression" had targeted a park in the Ma'een district west of Sanaa. There was no confirmation from the US or Britain.
On Thursday, Israel struck several sites in Yemen including the international airport.
The Israeli military said it was targeting infrastructure used by Houthi militants in Yemen for military purposes.
The Iran-backed Houthis have claimed solidarity with Palestinians since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023 and have fired a series of missiles and drones at Israel. The war was triggered by Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people in Israel.
The Houthis have also launched attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea which has resulted in US and sometimes UK strikes.
WHO says Kamal Adwan hospital out of service
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said that the last major health facility in north Gaza, the Kamal Adwan Hospital, was out of service following a raid by Israeli forces.
"Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said in a statement, adding that 60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition reportedly remain in the hospital.
The WHO said there had been repeated attacks on or near the hospital since early October and that the raids were undoing efforts to keep the facility functional at a minimal level.
"The systematic dismantling of the health system in Gaza is a death sentence for tens of thousands of Palestinians in need of health care. This horror must end and health care must be protected. Ceasefire!" the WHO said.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched an operation in the area around the hospital on Friday morning and said Hamas was using the building for military purposes and as a hiding place.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of detaining the hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiya, along with dozens of hospital staff.
Israel’s military has not immediately commented.
kb/wd (dpa, AFP, Reuters)