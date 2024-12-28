Middle East updates: Raid puts Gaza hospital out of service

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza is out of service following Friday’s raid by Israeli forces.

The WHO said a number of important departments were damaged during the raid and that dozens of health workers and patients in critical condition were reportedly still in the hospital. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry accused Israel of detaining the hospital's director and other staff.

Meanwhile, Israel said it had intercepted a missile early on Saturday coming from Yemen. The missile had triggered warning sirens in cities across Israel.

This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on December 28, 2024: