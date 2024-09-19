Middle East updates: Radios in Hezbollah attack 10 years old

Skip next section Attacks are a 'staggering blow' to Hezbollah, retired IDF general says

Assaf Orion, a retired Israel Defense Forces (IDF) brigadier general and a current international fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agreed with US assessments that Israel probably carried out the walkie-talkie and pager attacks in Lebanon.

"Who profits? That's a good question to begin with. I think all of Hezbollah's enemies are benefitting," he told DW. "When you think of the capabilities needed to carry out such an attack, it's probably Israel."

Asked about the damage the incidents have caused Hezbollah, he said, "Physically, there's a major disruption at the command and operational levels."

He said the attacks represented a "staggering blow" to the organization and would create a "lack of trust in its own security."

Orion added that "the only option" for stopping hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be "a cease-fire in Gaza, which does not seem to be within reach."

