Middle East updates: Radios in Hezbollah attack 10 years old

Middle East updates: Radios in Hezbollah attack 10 years oldPublished September 19, 2024last updated September 19, 2024
What you need to know
- Japanese firm Icom has said both the radios and the batteries used in the walkie-talkie attack against the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon on Wednesday were subject to strict export and security procedures.
- An expert told DW that the attack "must be state-sponsored.
Here are the latest headlines from the Israel-Hamas war and the wider Middle East on Thursday, September 19:
Attacks are a 'staggering blow' to Hezbollah, retired IDF general says
Assaf Orion, a retired Israel Defense Forces (IDF) brigadier general and a current international fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, agreed with US assessments that Israel probably carried out the walkie-talkie and pager attacks in Lebanon.
"Who profits? That's a good question to begin with. I think all of Hezbollah's enemies are benefitting," he told DW. "When you think of the capabilities needed to carry out such an attack, it's probably Israel."
Asked about the damage the incidents have caused Hezbollah, he said, "Physically, there's a major disruption at the command and operational levels."
He said the attacks represented a "staggering blow" to the organization and would create a "lack of trust in its own security."
Orion added that "the only option" for stopping hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah appears to be "a cease-fire in Gaza, which does not seem to be within reach."
Watch the interview with Orion and DW coverage of the attacks here:
Japanese firm: Radio 'discontinued 10 years ago'
Japanese firm Icom has issued a statement about the devices used in an attack on Hezbollah fighters. Walkie-talkies used by the militant group exploded Wednesday, a day after a similar made pagers explode. At least 20 people were killed and 450 were injured in the second attack.
"The IC-V82 is a handheld radio that was produced and exported, including to the Middle East, from 2004 to October 2014. It was discontinued about 10 years ago, and since then, it has not been shipped from our company," Icom said.
"The production of the batteries needed to operate the main unit has also been discontinued, and a hologram seal to distinguish counterfeit products was not attached, so it is not possible to confirm whether the product shipped from our company," it said.
Icom added that all of its radios are made in Japan, and its export program is based on strict Japanese security and trade control regulations, adding to the questions of how the devices could have been tampered with.
Attack 'must be state-sponsored': expert tells DW
Melinda Haas, a professor of international affairs at the University of Pittsburgh, told DW that there was no question the pager attacks on Hezbollah on Tuesday were state-sponsored.
"The assumption that this is a state-sponsored operation must be correct, given both the geographic extent, the technical sophistication and the orchestration of the explosions themselves, much less the sort of on-the-ground intelligence required to infiltrate multiple types of devices that that Hezbollah agents are using," Haas said.
Describing the attack as "unprecedented" but not surprising, she added, "The orchestration is meant to send a message: that its sponsor, probably Israel, is able to reach into Hezbollah's organization, no matter what types of low tech devices are being used, and get to those people even on the ground."
Israel has yet to comment on either the pager attack or the walkie-talkie attack.
The White House has warned Israel and Hezbollah against continued escalation of tensions.
