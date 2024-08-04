Middle East updates: One killed in Israel stabbing attack

08/04/2024 August 4, 2024 Western governments urge citizens to leave Lebanon

France urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately on Sunday as fears grow over a broader Middle East conflict.

The move follows similar calls by Britain and the United States on Saturday.

A number of international airlines have canceled flights to and from Beirut.

Iran and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East have vowed to take revenge following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and by the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.