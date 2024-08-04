Middle East updates: One killed in Israel stabbing attack

Middle East updates: One killed in Israel stabbing attackPublished August 4, 2024last updated August 4, 2024
Western governments urge citizens to leave Lebanon
France urged its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately on Sunday as fears grow over a broader Middle East conflict.
The move follows similar calls by Britain and the United States on Saturday.
A number of international airlines have canceled flights to and from Beirut.
Iran and Iran-backed groups in the Middle East have vowed to take revenge following Israel's assassination of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and by the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
One dead after stabbing attack in Israel
One person has died and three others were injured in a knife attack in the Israeli city of Holon, south of Tel Aviv, on Sunday morning.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 70-year-old woman died, while a 70-year-old man, a 68-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were all taken to hospital.
"A policeman who arrived at the scene neutralized the stabber," the Israeli Police said on social media, suggesting the perpetrator was killed.
Police also said the attacker was a resident of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.