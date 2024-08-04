Middle East updates: One killed in Israel stabbing attack

Skip next section Knife attack death toll rises to two

A second person has died from a knife attack in Holon, Israel, after he succumbed to his wounds.

The Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center announced that a man in his 80s had died after he was taken to hospital, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

A woman in her 80s had earlier died at the scene, while two other people were hospitalized with injuries.