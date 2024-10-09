'No end to hell' in northern Gaza, UN official says

'No end to hell' in northern Gaza, UN official saysPublished October 9, 2024last updated October 9, 2024
What you need to know
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll surpasses 42,000
The Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Palestinian death toll in the Hamas-controlled territory has reached 42,010.
Palestinian officials also said more than 97,000 people had been wounded since the conflict began a year ago.
The latest Israeli bombardment killed at least 18 people. Among those killed were five children, officials said.
Israel's offensive has decimated Gaza's health sector, forcing most of its hospitals to shut down and leaving the rest only partially functioning.
The casualty figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry do not differentiate between fighters and civilians, but the figures, which show women and children make up the majority of those killed, are regarded as reliable by the United Nations and non-government organizations.
Israel, Germany and the United States are among the countries that classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.
Situation deteriorating in northern Gaza, says UNRWA chief
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Wednesday that the situation is dire in northern Gaza with at least 400,000 people are trapped in the region.
UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X that Israel's evacuation orders "forcing people to flee again are again, especially from Jabalia Camp."
Jabalia, in northern Gaza, is the largest refugee camp for Palestinians in Gaza.
Lazzarini said many are refusing to leave, knowing there is no safe place in Gaza.
In his post, he added that UNRWA shelters and services are closing, some for the first time since the war began. This is impacting a polio vaccination campaign for children and also contributing to rising food shortages, he said.
Meanwhile, Israel pressed on with raids on the Jabalia refugee camp on the fifth day.
According to Palestinian officials in the Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 18 people were killed in overnight military strikes on Gaza.
German journalist held in Lebanon after Nasrallah's assassination
German war reporter and the deputy editor of the daily Bild, Paul Ronzheimer, was held for questioning in Beirut a day after Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Ronzheimer and the newspaper said.
Suspected Lebanese military intelligence operatives detained Ronzheimer and his team from their hotel, interrogating them while handcuffed and blindfolded, according to the Bild report.
Ronzheimer was released later that evening after the German Embassy intervened.
The journalist remained in Lebanon covering the aftermath of the airstrike that killed Nasrallah and its fallout.
Bild released details about his detention only after he left Lebanon.
Biden to hold conversation with Netanyahu over Iran retaliation
US President Joe Biden will hold a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel’s reaction to the Iranian rocket attack which took place on October 1, US outlet Axios reported.
The two leaders will talk for the first time after two tense months, Axios reported, citing three unnamed US officials.
The call aims to "try and shape the limitations of the Israeli retaliation." Officials told Axios the Israeli response was expected to be significant.
Netanyahu wants to keep Biden in the loop once a decision on the Israeli response is made.
Biden and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss Israel’s military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced a scheduled visit by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was postponed, with Israeli media reporting that Netanyahu had wanted to speak to Biden first.
German police dissolve pro-Palestine camp ahead of Thunberg visit
Police in the western German city of Dortmund have dismantled a pro-Palestinian protest camp. The news came after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said she would visit on Tuesday.
According to Dortmund police, the decision was taken due to concerns that Thunberg was "potentially violent." There is concern that Thunberg's participation in the demonstration could have resulted in more people attending it than originally permitted.
The camp, which had been in place for months, was dismantled peacefully, with seven protesters present, police said. Thunberg did not show up.
This comes after a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin saw bottles being thrown at police and journalists being attacked, with Thunberg being present at the protest.
In recent months, Thunberg has repeatedly expressed her solidarity with the Palestinians and accused Israel of genocide.
UK's Lammy to press for deescalation during Middle East visit
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he will "press for an end to the cycle of violence" during his upcoming visit to the Middle East.
Lammy will hold talks with leaders in Bahrain and Jordan, as well as meeting UK soldiers currently stationed in the region.
"I am pleased to be back in the region to meet with our key partners in Bahrain and Jordan," Lammy said ahead of his trip.
"We must not waver at this critical period to achieve cease-fires in Gazaand Lebanon, to get more desperately needed aid into Gaza, and secure the release of all hostages."
Since his previous visit in mid-August, tensions in the region have escalated significantly, with Israel’s ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon being underway and Iranshooting missiles at Israelfor the second time in the past six months earlier in October.
