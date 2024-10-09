'No end to hell' in northern Gaza, UN official says

10/09/2024 October 9, 2024 Gaza Health Ministry says death toll surpasses 42,000

The Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday that the Palestinian death toll in the Hamas-controlled territory has reached 42,010.

Palestinian officials also said more than 97,000 people had been wounded since the conflict began a year ago.

The latest Israeli bombardment killed at least 18 people. Among those killed were five children, officials said.

Israel's offensive has decimated Gaza's health sector, forcing most of its hospitals to shut down and leaving the rest only partially functioning.

The casualty figures released by the Gaza Health Ministry do not differentiate between fighters and civilians, but the figures, which show women and children make up the majority of those killed, are regarded as reliable by the United Nations and non-government organizations.

Israel, Germany and the United States are among the countries that classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

