'No end to hell' in northern Gaza, UN official says

10/09/2024 October 9, 2024 Situation deteriorating in northern Gaza, says UNRWA chief

Lazzarini said many Palestinians are refusing to leave, knowing there is no safe place in Gaza Image: Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu/picture alliance

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Wednesday that the situation is dire in northern Gaza with at least 400,000 people are trapped in the region.

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X that Israel's evacuation orders "forcing people to flee again are again, especially from Jabalia Camp."

Jabalia, in northern Gaza, is the largest refugee camp for Palestinians in Gaza.

Lazzarini said many are refusing to leave, knowing there is no safe place in Gaza.

In his post, he added that UNRWA shelters and services are closing, some for the first time since the war began. This is impacting a polio vaccination campaign for children and also contributing to rising food shortages, he said.

Meanwhile, Israel pressed on with raids on the Jabalia refugee camp on the fifth day.

According to Palestinian officials in the Hamas-run Health Ministry, at least 18 people were killed in overnight military strikes on Gaza.