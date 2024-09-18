Middle East Updates: New devices blast in southern Lebanon

09/18/2024 September 18, 2024 Blinken says 'imperative' to avoid steps that escalate conflict

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Cairo that the US had no prior knowledge about the pager explosions in Lebanon.

"With regard to Lebanon, the United States did not know about, nor was it involved in these incidents, and we're still gathering information and gathering the facts," he said in Cairo.

"Broadly speaking, we've been very clear, and we remain very clear, about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict," Blinken said.

Meanwhile, he said the best way to contain regional violence in the Middle East more generally would be to reach a cease-fire deal for Gaza.

"We all know that a ceasefire is the best chance to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to address risks to regional stability," he told journalists at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

He said negotiators had made progress towards this in the last month and a half. He said that of a draft text with 18 paragraphs, 15 had been agreed, but that remaining issues still needed to be resolved.

Blinken's counterpart Shoukry, meanwhile, said that Egypt would not accept any changes to the rules for security on its border with Gaza and the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side that were in place prior to Hamas' October 7 attacks.

This is thought to be one of the sticking points in the talks, with Israel wanting to maintain its presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, Israel's name for the narrow strip of land along Gaza's border to Egypt.