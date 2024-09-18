Middle East Updates: New devices blast in southern Lebanon

Middle East Updates: New devices blast in southern LebanonPublished September 18, 2024last updated September 18, 2024
- Hezbollah hand-held devices such as walkie talkies reportedly exploded, a day after the militant group's pagers detonated
- US top diplomat Antony Blinken will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in an effort to revive floundering peace talks.
- The UN is set to vote on a resolution calling for an end to Israeli occupation of the West Bank.
Company linked to Hezbollah pagers has no production in Hungary, government says
A company linked to pagers that exploded while being used by Hezbollah members in Lebanon has "no manufacturing" site in Hungary, a government spokesman said.
"Authorities have confirmed that the company in question is a trading intermediary, with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary... The referenced devices have never been in Hungary," government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on X.
He also added that Hungarian national security services are cooperating with all relevant international partner agencies and organizations and that the case "poses no national security risk" to Hungary.
Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company initially thought to have made the devices, earlier said that the Hungary-based firm BAC, which has a license to use the Gold Apollo brand and design, had actually manufactured the pagers.
Hezbollah communication devices detonate across southern Lebanon
Communications equipment used by Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah group exploded late Wednesday afternoon in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, the AFP and Reuters news agencies said, citing their sources and a witness.
According to the sources, the devices were not pagers but walkie-talkies, the hand-held radios.
At least one of the blasts occurred during a funeral organized by Hezbollah for those killed a day earlier when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.
Lebanon's Health Ministry said one person has been killed and more than 100 injured by exploding electronic devices in several regions of the country.
Meanwhile, the state-run Lebanese News Agency (NNA) said at least three people were killed in the blasts in the western Bekaa Valley.
Several countries, including the United States in 1997 and Germany in 2020, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The European Union designated its armed wing as a terrorist group in 2013.
Blinken says 'imperative' to avoid steps that escalate conflict
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Cairo that the US had no prior knowledge about the pager explosions in Lebanon.
"With regard to Lebanon, the United States did not know about, nor was it involved in these incidents, and we're still gathering information and gathering the facts," he said in Cairo.
"Broadly speaking, we've been very clear, and we remain very clear, about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict," Blinken said.
Meanwhile, he said the best way to contain regional violence in the Middle East more generally would be to reach a cease-fire deal for Gaza.
"We all know that a ceasefire is the best chance to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to address risks to regional stability," he told journalists at a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
He said negotiators had made progress towards this in the last month and a half. He said that of a draft text with 18 paragraphs, 15 had been agreed, but that remaining issues still needed to be resolved.
Blinken's counterpart Shoukry, meanwhile, said that Egypt would not accept any changes to the rules for security on its border with Gaza and the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side that were in place prior to Hamas' October 7 attacks.
This is thought to be one of the sticking points in the talks, with Israel wanting to maintain its presence in the Philadelphi Corridor, Israel's name for the narrow strip of land along Gaza's border to Egypt.
Pager attack a huge intelligence penetration of Hezbollah, US expert tells DW
Matthew Levitt, an expert on counterterrorism and intelligence at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told DW that Tuesday's attack on pagers used by Hezbollah was a huge intelligence penetration of the militant group, and "it is highly likely that Israel is behind this incident."
"It seems quite clear that small amounts of explosives were inserted into these pagers during the procurement of them while they were in the supply chain. This was not some type of cyber issue," Levitt said.
He added that this attack was likely a signal from the Israelis to Hezbollah that they're "very, very serious" and that they need to end the 11 months of Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel.
Egypt's el-Sissi tells Blinken of 'the need for all parties to act responsibly'
Egyptian Preisdent Abdel Fattah el-Sissi told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Cairo rejects any attempt at an escalation in conflict in Gaza and supports Lebanon in the aftermath of the pager explosions.
"The president affirmed Egypt's rejection of attempts to escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally, pointing out the need for all parties to act responsibly, and reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon," the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.
Blinken has traveled to Egypt, a fellow country trying to mediate a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with a view to advancing that long-stalled process.
El-Sissi's office said that during a 90-minute meeting Wednesday, the pair discussed "ways to intensify joint efforts between Egypt, the US and Qatar to make progress on cease-fire negotiations and the exchange of hostages and detainees."
The president also called for "decisive intervention to remove obstacles to the entry of huge amounts of aid" to Gaza, and "ending Israeli violations in the West Bank," his office said.
A US State Department spokesperson had said prior to the talks not to expect major developments on Wednesday in Cairo. The spokesperson said Blinken was focused on trying to hammer out a proposal that the mediators believed both Israel and Hamas would agree to.
Death toll from exploding pagers rises to 12 — minister
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said Wednesday that 12 people had died following the explosions of hundreds of paging devices used by Hezbollah members.
Abiad told a news conference that "after checking with all the hospitals," the toll was revised to "12 dead, including two children."
He put the number of wounded at between 2,750 and 2,800.
He said some patients, for instance in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, "were transferred to Syria" for treatment and that other people would also be evacuated to Iran.
Lebanon's government and Hezbollah have accused Israel of being behind the explosions.
Israel has not commented on the pager explosions.
Palestinian president visits Madrid after Spanish recognition
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas embarks on a two-day trip to Spain on Wednesday that will include talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI.
The visit follows Spain's formal recognition of a Palestinian statecomprising the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip. The first Palestinian ambassador to Spain presented his credentials to King Felipe in Madrid on Monday.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid's decision in May to recognize a Palestinian state was "not against anyone, least of all Israel," but it nevertheless drew a critical response from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the time called the move "a reward for terrorism."
Spain has been more critical than most European governments of Israel's military action in Gaza in recent months.
Abbas leads Fatah and the Palestinian Authority, which currently governs the occupied West Bank but not the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Hamas militant group. Abbas' talks with Sanchez were scheduled for Thursday.
In late May, Spain and Ireland became the first EU members to recognize a Palestinian state. Slovenia became the third in June. Norway, which is not a member of the EU, also recognized an independent Palestinian state.
Exploding Gold Apollo pagers made by BAC in Budapest, company says
Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese company initially thought to have made the devices, said the Hungary-based firm BAC, which has a license to use the Gold Apollo brand and design, had actually manufactured the pagers.
"According to the cooperation agreement, we authorize BAC to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC," the statement read.
Experts have said that the explosive material was likely put into the pagers prior to delivery in what would have been a highly sophisticated supply chain infiltration operation.
Hezbollah vows to continue fight against Israel
A day after nine people died and thousands were injured when pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon and in parts of Syria, the militant group has said it will not stop fighting.
The group said Israel, which has not commented on the attack, would receive "its fair punishment" for the incident and that they "will continue" the fight for Gaza.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced he will give a major speech on Thursday to address the "latest developments."
Blinken arrives in Cairo
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Cairo for his 10th trip to the Middle East since the beginning of the war in Gaza.
He will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, but his mission to promote a cease-fire is likely to be complicated by an attack on Hezbollah members in Lebanon a day earlier.
"He'll be meeting with Egyptian officials about a number of things, but squarely on the agenda is how we get a proposal that we think would secure agreement from both parties," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Miller said the US was "not involved" in the attack and "not aware of this incident in advance."
Israel has yet to comment on the pager explosions.
Repeated attempts at peace talks have been hampered by both Israeli and Hamas leaders' refusal to budge on key issues.
UN to vote on occupation resolution
The United Nations General Assembly is set to adopt a Palestinian-drafted resolution calling for an end to Israel's "unlawful presence" in the occupied West Bank within the next 12 months.
Since 1967, the Israeli occupation of the West Bank has been considered illegal under international law, including by Israel's allies. In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israeli settlements there illegal.
The move at the UN General Assembly comes ahead of a major gathering of world leaders at the UN, including scheduled addresses by both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on September 26.
Pager explosions kill nine in Lebanon
At least nine people, including a child, were killed in Lebanon when pagers belonging to the Hezbollah militant group exploded across the country.
"About 2,750 people were injured... more than 200 of them critically," Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said.
More than a dozen people were also wounded in Syria, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as a "dangerous and deliberate Israeli escalation."
Israel has not commented on the incident.
