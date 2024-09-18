Middle East Updates: New devices blast in southern Lebanon

09/18/2024 September 18, 2024 Hezbollah communication devices detonate across southern Lebanon

Communications equipment used by Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah group exploded late Wednesday afternoon in the south of the country and in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, the AFP and Reuters news agencies said, citing their sources and a witness.

According to the sources, the devices were not pagers but walkie-talkies, the hand-held radios.

At least one of the blasts occurred during a funeral organized by Hezbollah for those killed a day earlier when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said one person has been killed and more than 100 injured by exploding electronic devices in several regions of the country.

Meanwhile, the state-run Lebanese News Agency (NNA) said at least three people were killed in the blasts in the western Bekaa Valley.

Several countries, including the United States in 1997 and Germany in 2020, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. The European Union designated its armed wing as a terrorist group in 2013.