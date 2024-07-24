Middle East updates: Netanyahu to address US lawmakers

07/24/2024 July 24, 2024 Hezbollah releases drone video purporting to show Israeli air base

The Lebanese Iranian-backed armed group Hezbollah broadcast a drone video it said showed air defense systems, aircraft and fuel depots at Israel's Ramat David air base, nearly 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the border to Lebanon.

The video was more than eight minutes long and, Hezbollah said, was filmed mostly on Tuesday. It also included nighttime footage that Hezbollah said was taken "earlier" and other images the group said were taken in July.

It was the third in a series of videos released by Hezbollah that the group said were meant to demonstrate how far its surveillance of Israel has gone. The first video showed the Israeli port city of Haifa, and the second showed the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

An Israeli military spokesman said in a statement on X that the video was filmed by a surveillance drone and that the base's operations were not affected.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon. Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.