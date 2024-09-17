Netanyahu says returning Israelis to north now a war goal

09/17/2024 September 17, 2024 Blinken to visit region, without Israel stop

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Middle East on Tuesday in a bid to push for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken will meet local officials to "discuss ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."

Unlike his other visits to the region since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Blinken will not hold meetings in Israel.

The attempts to bring about a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas have so far failed to bear fruit, with both sides reportedly refusing to compromise on several key issues.