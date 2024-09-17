Netanyahu says returning Israelis to north now a war goal

Netanyahu says returning Israelis to north now a war goalPublished September 17, 2024last updated September 17, 2024
What you need to know
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Egypt in a bid to restart cease-fire deal talks
- Israeli cabinet expands war goals to include residents returning to Israel's north safely
Here are the major updates on Israel's war on Hamas and news from the wider Middle East region on September 17.
Blinken to visit region, without Israel stop
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit the Middle East on Tuesday in a bid to push for a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.
According to a statement from the US State Department, Blinken will meet local officials to "discuss ongoing efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza that secures the release of all hostages, alleviates the suffering of the Palestinian people, and helps establish broader regional security."
Unlike his other visits to the region since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, Blinken will not hold meetings in Israel.
The attempts to bring about a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas have so far failed to bear fruit, with both sides reportedly refusing to compromise on several key issues.
Israeli PM: Residents returning to northern communities now a war goal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that the country's official war goals now include the return of residents to Israel's far north, the area where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have been exchanging cross-border fire with Hamas ally Hezbollah.
"The political-security cabinet updated the goals of the war this evening, so that they include the following section: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes since Hamas' October 7 attack sparked war in Gaza.
The fighting between both sides resulted in tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes.
While Hezbollah officials said the fighting would stop should a cease-fire in Gaza be reached, Israel says it cannot allow militants to threaten its territory from Lebanon's south.
ft/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)