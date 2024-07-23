Middle East updates: Netanyahu in Washington for meetings

Skip next section Netanyahu hints hostage deal is on the horizon

07/23/2024 July 23, 2024 Netanyahu hints hostage deal is on the horizon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told families of hostages being held in Gaza that a deal for their release could be approaching, his office said on Tuesday.

"The conditions are undoubtedly ripening. This is a good sign," he said on Monday after arriving in Washington.

A ceasefire deal, which would secure the release of Israeli hostages as well as Palestinian prisoners, was outlined by Biden in May.

Progress on such a deal has been slow, but US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that negotiators were "driving toward the goal line."

Netanyahu is in Washington to meet with US leaders. The White House has been pressuring Netanyahu to strike a deal, as have families of those being held hostage in Gaza who want to see their loved ones return home.

Ruby Chen, father of dual US-Israeli citizen Itai Chen, who has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7, was skeptical of Netanyahu's comments.

"He did say that conditions were ripening but I'm taking that with a pinch of salt," Chen told Israeli Army Radio.