Middle East updates: Netanyahu in Washington for meetings

Middle East updates: Netanyahu in Washington for meetingsPublished July 23, 2024last updated July 23, 2024
What you need to know
- Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Washington
- Netanyahu's meeting with Biden delayed to Thursday as president recovers from COVID
- Hamas and Fatah sign agreement to work together in post-war Gaza
- Netanyahu has said that 'conditions are ripening' for a hostage deal
Here are the latest developments of the conflict in the Middle East on Tuesday, July 23.
Palestinian groups, including Hamas, sign 'national unity' deal in Beijing
Various Palestinian factions agreed to form an "interim national reconciliation government" in post-war Gaza following a multi-day dialogue hosted by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.
Rivals Hamas — which runs Gaza — and Fatah — which runs the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank — along with 11 other groups, signed the historic deal that could potentially resolve the yearslong rift between the factions.
"Today we sign an agreement for national unity and we say that the path to completing this journey is national unity. We are committed to national unity and we call for it," Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk said after the meeting.
Hamas has previously said, since the outbreak of the war, that it would seek a government of technocrats to pave the way for elections in both the West Bank and Gaza, with the eventual aim of setting up a Palestinian state.
Israel, which has been illegally occupying the West Bank for 57 years, according to the International Court of Justice, has repeatedly rejected the possibility of a Palestinian state, angering many of its backers in the process.
It also remains to be seen whether Israel would permit any government in Gaza that includes Hamas, something that it has ruled out in the past. Israel, like the US and Germany among others, designates Hamas as a terrorist organization.
China's role in the mediation efforts between the Palestinian groups also reflects Beijing's increasing attempts to counter US-led diplomacy on the international stage.
Netanyahu hints hostage deal is on the horizon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told families of hostages being held in Gaza that a deal for their release could be approaching, his office said on Tuesday.
"The conditions are undoubtedly ripening. This is a good sign," he said on Monday after arriving in Washington.
A ceasefire deal, which would secure the release of Israeli hostages as well as Palestinian prisoners, was outlined by Biden in May.
Progress on such a deal has been slow, but US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that negotiators were "driving toward the goal line."
Netanyahu is in Washington to meet with US leaders. The White House has been pressuring Netanyahu to strike a deal, as have families of those being held hostage in Gaza who want to see their loved ones return home.
Ruby Chen, father of dual US-Israeli citizen Itai Chen, who has been held hostage in Gaza since October 7, was skeptical of Netanyahu's comments.
"He did say that conditions were ripening but I'm taking that with a pinch of salt," Chen told Israeli Army Radio.
Netanyahu set to meet with US leaders in Washington
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington DC on Monday evening, ahead of planned meetings with US leaders and a speech in Congress.
Netanyahu was meant to meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, but this was delayed until Thursday as the president has been recovering from COVID-19.
Following Biden's announcement that he would no longer run for a second term as president, the White House said that Vice President Kamala Harris — now the leading candidate for the Democratic Party's nomination for November's election — would meet separately with the Israeli leader.
Netanyahu is also set to speak to both houses of Congress on Wednesday, thanks to an invite from the leaders of the houses, with the Republican House speaker Mike Johnson particularly keen to show his support for Israel.
Despite the continued support from the US for Israel's operations in Gaza, relations between Netanyahu and Biden have been strained, especially as the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, reaching more than 39,000, mostly civilians, on Monday, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Several progressive House Democrats have said that they will boycott Netanyahu's speech. Protests are also planned outside of Congress.
ab/rm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)