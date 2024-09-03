Middle East updates: Netanyahu faces pressure over hostages

Skip next section Lufthansa airlines to resume flights to Tel Aviv, but not Beirut

09/03/2024 September 3, 2024 Lufthansa airlines to resume flights to Tel Aviv, but not Beirut

The Lufthansa Group said Tuesday that its airlines would resume flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport in Israel starting this Thursday, September 5.

However, its airlines' flights to Beirut in Lebanon will remain suspended until at least the end of the month, Lufthansa said.

Besides the German flag carrier, Lufthansa Group's other subsidiary airlines include Swiss Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Lufthansa also recently halted flights to Amman in Jordan and to Irbil in Iraq, but resumed these services on August 27.