Middle East updates: Netanyahu faces pressure over hostages

09/03/2024 September 3, 2024 UK to stop sending some arms to Israel

The UK government will stop 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel, cabinet ministers have confirmed.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the administration of Prime Minister Keir Starmer had concluded there was a "clear risk" the items could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

He added that the decision wasn't "a determination of innocence or guilt" about whether Israel had broken international law.

The items in question include parts for military planes, helicopters and drones as well as parts used for ground targeting. The UK is one of several countries facing mounting pressure to cease arms exports to Israel amid rising civilian casualties and humanitarian crises in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his government was "deeply disheartened" by the decision.

His British counterpart, John Healey, said the decision would not have a "material impact" on Israeli security.