Middle East updates: Netanyahu faces pressure over hostages

Middle East updates: Netanyahu faces pressure over hostagesSeptember 3, 2024
What you need to know
- US President Joe Biden has said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu isn't doing enough to secure a deal to release Israeli hostages
- The UK has announced it is suspending some arms exports to Israel over concerns about international humanitarian law
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region on Tuesday, September 3:
UK to stop sending some arms to Israel
The UK government will stop 30 of its 350 arms export licenses to Israel, cabinet ministers have confirmed.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the administration of Prime Minister Keir Starmer had concluded there was a "clear risk" the items could be used to "commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law."
He added that the decision wasn't "a determination of innocence or guilt" about whether Israel had broken international law.
The items in question include parts for military planes, helicopters and drones as well as parts used for ground targeting. The UK is one of several countries facing mounting pressure to cease arms exports to Israel amid rising civilian casualties and humanitarian crises in Gaza.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his government was "deeply disheartened" by the decision.
His British counterpart, John Healey, said the decision would not have a "material impact" on Israeli security.
Biden: Netanyahu not doing enough for hostage deal
Late Monday, US President Joe Biden met with American negotiators who are working alongside Qatar and Egypt to try and secure a truce between Israel and Hamas that would see the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Asked by reporters if he thought Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a deal for the release of hostages, Biden replied: "No."
His statement came two days after Israel saw massive protests demanding that Netanyahu do more to free the 101 remaining hostages. On Monday, many sectors of the Israeli economy were brought to a standstill by a general strike called in opposition to Netanyahu's policies regarding the hostages held by Hamas.
