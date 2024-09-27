Middle East updates: Netanyahu blames Hamas, Hezbollah at UN

Skip next section Netanyahu hones in on Iran during General Assembly speech, accuses UN of slandering Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started his speech at the UN General Assembly by pledging to counter "slander" against Israel at the international organization.

Israel and several UN organizations have locked horns and criticized each other in recent months amid the fighting in Gaza, in particular.

"We are winning," Netanyahu said regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. "My country is at war, fighting for its life. We must defend ourselves against these savage murderers. Our enemies seek not only to destroy us, they seek to destroy our common civilization and return all of us to a dark age of tyranny and terror."

Netanyahu said the threat of Iran had prompted Israel's actions.

"Iran seeks to impose its radicalism well beyond the Middle East," he said.