Middle East updates: Netanyahu blames Hamas, Hezbollah at UN

09/27/2024 September 27, 2024 Netanyahu says Gaza war 'can end now' if Hamas surrender

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "Hamas has got to go" and would have no role in the reconstruction of Gaza. He vowed to keep on fighting until "total victory" is achieved.

In his address to those gathered at the United Nations General Assembly, Netanyahu, brandishing visual aids to accompany his speech, defended his nation's response to the October 7 attacks of last year by Hamas killed some 1,200 people, saw about 240 more taken hostage and triggered an Israeli military operation in Gaza.

"This war can come to an end now," Netanyahu said. "All that has to happen is for Hamas to surrender, lay down its arms and release all the hostages."

Israel's campaign has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded over 96,000 others, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry. The ministry, part of Gaza's Hamas government, doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, the EU and others, and has ruled Gaza since 2007.

As Netanyahu took the stage, there was enough disquiet among those in attendance that the presiding diplomat had to shout: "Order, please."

The two speakers who preceded Netanyahu in New York each made a point of calling out Israel. "Mr. Netanyahu, stop this war now," Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said in his closing remarks.

And Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, speaking immediately before the Israeli leader, declared of the fighting in Gaza: "This is not just a conflict. This is systematic slaughter of innocent people of Palestine."