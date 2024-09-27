Middle East updates: Netanyahu blames Hamas, Hezbollah at UN

09/27/2024 September 27, 2024 Netanyahu at UNGA: Hezbollah 'chooses path of war'

Israeli operations against Hezbollah will continue until residents of northern Israel near the border can return to their homes, Netanyahu said in New York.

"As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their home safe," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly, saying that military operations against the militant group would "continue until we meet our objectives."

"Just imagine if terrorists turned El Paso and San Diego into ghost towns," Netanyahu continued. "How long would the American government tolerate that? Yet Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for almost a year. Well, I've come here today to say: Enough is enough."

Netanyahu's comments follow an international appeal for a 21-day cease-fire proposed earlier this week by France and the United States and supported by several other countries, including Germany.