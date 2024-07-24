Middle East updates: Netanyahu addresses US lawmakers

Skip next section Netanyahu: 'America and Israel must stand together'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech by saying the world was at a crossroads of history, facing what he said was "not a clash of civilizations a clash of barbarism and civilization."

He also said, "America and Israel must stand together."

"When we stay together... we win, they lose," Netanyahu said. "I came to assure you, we will win."

He then recalled the Hamas attacks of October 7, in which some 1,200 people were killed, and about 240 more were kidnapped.

"October 7 is a day that will live in infamy," he said. "After October 7, 'never again' is now."