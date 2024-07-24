Middle East updates: Netanyahu addresses US lawmakers

07/24/2024 July 24, 2024 Netanyahu: Protesters should be ashamed

Netanyahu said anti-Israel protesters chose to "stand with evil" and with Hamas.

"They should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

"For all we know, Iran is funding the anti-Israel protests that are going on right now, outside this building," he said.

Addressing the protesters outside the Capitol, he said, "Some are holding up signs saying 'gays for Gaza.' They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC.'"

Netanyahu said Iran was funding anti-Israel protests and accused the protestors of being "Iran's useful idiots."