Middle East updates: Missile from Yemen lands in Israel

09/15/2024 September 15, 2024 Lebanon's Hezbollah claims rocket attacks on Israeli military base

The Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah has said it is responsible for firing dozens of rockets at a military base in northern Israel early on Sunday.

The attacks come amid almost daily military confrontations between Israel and Hezbollah in the border area.

The Israeli army reported that some 40 rockets had been launched at Israel from Lebanon, with most either intercepted by the missile defense system or landing in open areas.

No injuries have been reported, but several fires were triggered by the attacks.

An explosives-laden drone also flew across the border from Lebanon, crashing near the town of Metula, with no reports of casualties.