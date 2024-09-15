Middle East updates: Missile from Yemen lands in Israel

Middle East updates: Missile from Yemen lands in IsraelSeptember 15, 2024
What you need to know
- A long-range missile fired over Israel from Yemen has set off air raid alarms but injured no one
- More protest rallies have taken place in Israel calling for the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas for the return of hostages
Here are the latest updates on Israel's war on Hamas and news from the wider Middle East region on September 15:
Missile from Yemen lands in central Israel
A long-range missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area in central Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli military said, with no casualties or damage reported so far.
The missile triggered air raid sirens, including at Ben Gurion International Airport, where passengers rushed to take shelter in safe rooms and a train.
The military said that explosions heard in the area were the result of interception attampts.
Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the missile launch.
"It forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy's history," the military spokesperson for the Houthis said in a statement.
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, saying that their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians. Nearly all of them have been intercepted over the Red Sea.
However, in July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others.
The attack drew an Israeli response in the form of airstrikes on areas of Yemen held by the Houthis.
Thousands protest for hostage deal
Thousands of people have once more taken part in rallies in Israel's main cities, with protesters calling on the government to secure the release of hostages in Gaza.
There are still 97 hostages held in the Gaza Strip of the 251 who were captured by the Palestinian militant group Hamas during deadly raids in southern Israel on October 7, according to the Israeli military. It says 33 of them are dead.
Critics of the government say it is stalling on a deal to liberate the remaining hostages, relying instead on its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza.
According to organizers, the weekly protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem have been growing in size since Israeli authorities announced that six hostages had been shot dead by militants in a southern Gaza tunnel before their bodies were retrieved by Israeli troops.