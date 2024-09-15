Middle East updates: Missile from Yemen lands in Israel

09/15/2024 September 15, 2024 Missile from Yemen lands in central Israel

A long-range missile fired from Yemen landed in an open area in central Israel early on Sunday, the Israeli military said, with no casualties or damage reported so far.

The missile triggered air raid sirens, including at Ben Gurion International Airport, where passengers rushed to take shelter in safe rooms and a train.

The military said that explosions heard in the area were the result of interception attampts.

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the missile launch.

"It forced more than two million Zionists to run to shelters for the first time in the enemy's history," the military spokesperson for the Houthis said in a statement.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, saying that their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians. Nearly all of them have been intercepted over the Red Sea.

However, in July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others.

The attack drew an Israeli response in the form of airstrikes on areas of Yemen held by the Houthis.

