Middle East updates: Israeli unions strike over hostages

Middle East updates: Israeli unions strike over hostagesSeptember 2, 2024
- Trade unions, including airport workers, are striking to put pressure on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest overnight following news that six more hostages had been killed
Here are the latest developments from the Israel-Hamas war and news from the wider Middle East region for Monday, September 2:
Polio vaccine campaign kicks off in Gaza
Humanitarian pauses in the fighting are expected to continue on Monday for a polio vaccination campaign after Gaza registered its first case in 25 years.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, called it a "race against time to reach just over 600,000 children."
"For this to work, parties to the conflict must respect the temporary area pauses," he posted on social media.
Authorities plan to vaccinate children in central Gaza until Wednesday before moving on to the more devastated northern and southern parts of the enclave.
In order for the campaign against this highly contagious disease to be effective, the World Health Organization has estimated that at least 90% of children under the age of 10 must be vaccinated.
Israeli unions call nationwide strike
Israeli trade unions are set to strike on Monday in an effort to demand the government refocus its energy on freeing the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
"We must stop the abandonment of the hostages... I have come to the conclusion that only our intervention can shake those who need to be shaken," said Histadrut union chair Arnon Bar-David, adding that "the entire Israeli economy will go on complete strike."
Workers at Ben Gurion airport, the country's main international hub, were also expected to strike.
Calls for a strike came on the heels of news that six more hostages had been found dead in Gaza over the weekend.
"Were it not for the delays, sabotage and excuses" in months of mediation efforts, the six hostages "would likely still be alive", campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.
Massive protests in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
Israeli media have estimated that as many as 500,000 people took to the streets of the country's cities on Sunday night, a reaction to the news that six more hostages held by Hamas had been killed in Gaza.
In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and demonstrated outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
They demanded the prime minister reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.
Relatives of the hostages taken during the October 7 attacks on Israeli civilians have accused the government of prioritizing its assault on Gaza over the lives of their family members.
Some 101 people are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, though Israeli officials have estimated that at least one-third may have already died.
