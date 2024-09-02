Middle East updates: Israeli unions strike over hostages

Skip next section Polio vaccine campaign kicks off in Gaza

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 Polio vaccine campaign kicks off in Gaza

Humanitarian pauses in the fighting are expected to continue on Monday for a polio vaccination campaign after Gaza registered its first case in 25 years.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency, called it a "race against time to reach just over 600,000 children."

"For this to work, parties to the conflict must respect the temporary area pauses," he posted on social media.

Authorities plan to vaccinate children in central Gaza until Wednesday before moving on to the more devastated northern and southern parts of the enclave.

In order for the campaign against this highly contagious disease to be effective, the World Health Organization has estimated that at least 90% of children under the age of 10 must be vaccinated.