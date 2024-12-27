Middle East updates: Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza

Middle East updates: Israeli strikes kill dozens in GazaDecember 27, 2024
What you need to know
Israel's military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after it struck an airport, power stations and ports that it said were being used by the Houthi militant group.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said more than 50 people were killed by Israeli strikes on Thursday.
This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on December 27, 2024:
Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
Israel's military said on Friday that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before it could enter Israeli territory.
The missile had caused warning sirens to sound in several Israeli cities due to the threat posed by falling debris, the Israeli military said on social media.
The incident occurred shortly after Israeli fighter jets struck a number sites in Yemen on Thursday, including the international airport in Sanaa and the adjacent al-Dailami Air Base. Power stations and ports were also hit.
Israel said it was targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militant group.
The Houthis said the Israeli strikes killed at least six people and injured more than 40 others.
Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 50 people on Thursday, according to Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahia said at least five staff were among those killed, including a pediatrician, a laboratory assistant, two paramedics, and a technician.
The Israeli military initially did not immediately comment on the strike. However, it said one of its soldiers was killed during clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, five Palestinian journalists were killed in a separate Israeli strike when their broadcasting van was hit outside the Al-Awda Hospital at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
The journalists were working for Al-Quds Today, a television channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The group, like Hamas, operates political, media and charitable operations in addition to its armed wing.
The Israeli military claimed four of the victims were combat propagandists.
Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States, Israel and Germany.
Gaza infants die of hypothermia
Three babies froze to death in the Gaza Strip in recent days, according to doctors and the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told the Associated Press that three babies aged between 3 days old and a month old had died of hypothermia.
Amid Israeli bombardment, thousands of Palestinians are crammed in squalid conditions in unsealed tents. Temperatures have recently dropped below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.
Germany's ambassador to Israel commented on the reports on Thursday.
"If reports about three babies freezing to death in Gaza don't move us, then we don't understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah," Steffen Seibert wrote on social media.
"They should move us to demand an end of the war and Hamas terror, winter supplies for the Gazans and a full hostage release."
zc/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)