  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsMiddle East

Middle East updates: Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza

December 27, 2024

Dozens of people, including doctors and journalists, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza. Meanwhile, Israel said it intercepted a missile from Yemen on Friday amid renewed tensions with the Houthis. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4objM
Civilians among rubble in Tuffah, east of Gaza City, on Thursday
Israel has continued its bombardment of the Gaza StripImage: Omar AL-QATTAA/AFP
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Israel's military said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, a day after it struck an airport, power stations and ports that it said were being used by the Houthi militant group.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said more than 50 people were killed by Israeli strikes on Thursday.

This is a roundup of the latest developments from the conflicts in the Middle East on December 27, 2024:

Skip next section Israel intercepts missile from Yemen
December 27, 2024

Israel intercepts missile from Yemen

Israel's military said on Friday that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before it could enter Israeli territory.

The missile had caused warning sirens to sound in several Israeli cities due to the threat posed by falling debris, the Israeli military said on social media.

The incident occurred shortly after Israeli fighter jets struck a number sites in Yemen on Thursday, including the international airport in Sanaa and the adjacent al-Dailami Air Base. Power stations and ports were also hit.

Israel said it was targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militant group.

The Houthis said the Israeli strikes killed at least six people and injured more than 40 others.

https://p.dw.com/p/4obke
Skip next section Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
December 27, 2024

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 50 people on Thursday, according to Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital near Beit Lahia said at least five staff were among those killed, including a pediatrician, a laboratory assistant, two paramedics, and a technician.

The Israeli military initially did not immediately comment on the strike. However, it said one of its soldiers was killed during clashes in the north of the Gaza Strip. 

Meanwhile, five Palestinian journalists were killed in a separate Israeli strike when their broadcasting van was hit outside the Al-Awda Hospital at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The journalists were working for Al-Quds Today, a television channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad militant group. The group, like Hamas, operates political, media and charitable operations in addition to its armed wing.

The Israeli military claimed four of the victims were combat propagandists.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by many countries, including the United States, Israel and Germany.

A destroyed broadcasting van in Gaza
An Israeli strike hit a broadcasting van in Gaza, killing five Palestinian journalistsImage: Marwan Dawood/XinHua/dpa/picture alliance
https://p.dw.com/p/4objW
Skip next section Gaza infants die of hypothermia
December 27, 2024

Gaza infants die of hypothermia

Three babies froze to death in the Gaza Strip in recent days, according to doctors and the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ahmed al-Farra, director of the children's ward at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told the Associated Press that three babies aged between 3 days old and a month old had died of hypothermia.

Amid Israeli bombardment, thousands of Palestinians are crammed in squalid conditions in unsealed tents. Temperatures have recently dropped below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.

Germany's ambassador to Israel commented on the reports on Thursday.

"If reports about three babies freezing to death in Gaza don't move us, then we don't understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah," Steffen Seibert wrote on social media.

"They should move us to demand an end of the war and Hamas terror, winter supplies for the Gazans and a full hostage release."

zc/rc (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4obkK